Minister applauds ABC decision to stay in its ‘lane’ as QAnon story delayed

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has addressed reports an upcoming Four Corners story about Scott Morrison and the QAnon conspiracy theory has been delayed by ABC management.

A defamation case against the public broadcaster was recently dropped by Christian Porter.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight it was right for the story to be intercepted.

“Sometimes, and it’s becoming more and more frequent, the ABC steps out of its lane.

“The ABC has a duty to report on what is in the community’s interests not peddle conspiracy theories and so the pulling of the story is understandable in those circumstances.”

