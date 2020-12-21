‘Mind Your Mate’: Aussies asked to check in with friends

Gotcha4Life has today kicked off ‘Mind Your Mate’, a campaign for Australians, particularly men and boys, to provide mental health support to their friends in an effort to reduce suicide rates.

Gotcha4Life founder Gus Worland spoke to Mark Levy on air this morning about why reaching out to friends can be life-changing.

The campaign aims to have Australians support their friends before their mental health deteriorates to prevent the likelihood of suicide.

According to Gotcha4Life, more than 3,000 Australians take their own lives each year and men are more at risk than women.

Gus believes this is because men still feel a societal expectation to handle their mental health alone.

“What we need to do is learn to sit in that uncomfortable moment so we can actually get to a conversation that’s a little deeper than the banter,” he said.

“Normally us smart-arse blokes will fill that with a joke or a laugh.

“We need to man up and speak up rather than man up and shut up.”

The ABS released updated suicide stats for 2019, with 3318 people taking their lives. That’s 9 people every single day in Australia. We don’t accept it & we’re working hard to make this number zero. https://t.co/YkraLQL25R#gotcha4life #mentalfitness #takeaction #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/g9Zgjz2K4J — Gotcha4Life (@Gotcha_4_Life) November 20, 2020

