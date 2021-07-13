4BC
Milton Dick rejects claims Opposition Leader ‘secretly’ visited coal mine

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
federal politicsMilton Dick
Federal Labor MP Milton Dick has rejected claims Anthony Albanese visited a coal mine in central Queensland in “secret”.

There were reports the Federal Opposition Leader visited a coal mine in Moranbah as part of his visit to regional Queensland.

Scott Emerson questioned why there were no photos shared on his social media accounts.

“It’s not a secret, we are talking about it now,” Mr Dick said.

“The media knew he was going there, I don’t think it’s a secret and I think from when he announced he was going to set foot in Moranbah I don’t think there was any world secrets that that’s where the heart of mining is in Queensland.”

He said some of the commentary was “nonsense”.

Press PLAY to hear the full segment on 4BC Drive

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
