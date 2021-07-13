Milton Dick rejects claims Opposition Leader ‘secretly’ visited coal mine

Federal Labor MP Milton Dick has rejected claims Anthony Albanese visited a coal mine in central Queensland in “secret”.

There were reports the Federal Opposition Leader visited a coal mine in Moranbah as part of his visit to regional Queensland.

Scott Emerson questioned why there were no photos shared on his social media accounts.

“It’s not a secret, we are talking about it now,” Mr Dick said.

“The media knew he was going there, I don’t think it’s a secret and I think from when he announced he was going to set foot in Moranbah I don’t think there was any world secrets that that’s where the heart of mining is in Queensland.”

He said some of the commentary was “nonsense”.

