Milton Dick defends Tourism Minister’s holiday

Member for Oxley Milton Dick has thrown his support behind Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe who is under fire for taking leave on Monday.

Mr Hinchliffe was due to take leave this week but returned to work on Tuesday as the tourism industry suffered another blow amidst border closures.

“He’s done the right thing,” Mr Dick told Scott Emerson.

“He’s one of the hardest working ministers and colleagues that I know and he’s had a pretty big year just like all the elected officials.

“He’s back at work now doing what he can to help the tourism industry.”

Image: Chris Hyde / Stringer via Getty Images