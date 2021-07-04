4BC
Millions at risk of ‘pandemic fatigue’ as country grapples with delta strain

4 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Article image for Millions at risk of ‘pandemic fatigue’ as country grapples with delta strain

Australian mental health experts are concerned for the mental health of millions as states continue to undergo lockdowns.

National Suicide Prevention Adviser to the Prime Minister Christine Morgan told Spencer Howson ‘pandemic fatigue’ is taking hold of the population.

“It’s a culmination of mental fatigue.

“If you think about it, you get physically fatigued if you just push yourself through a marathon.”

Amid the reintroduction of strong restrictions and lockdowns, Australians have been forced to watch on as the developed world opens up.

“Imagine what we’re going through every time … we don’t know quite what we’re dealing with, we don’t know when we’re going to come out, we’ve all got to deal with restrictions of what we can choose to do.”

Press PLAY below to hear how to recognise pandemic fatigue 

Image: Getty 

Spencer Howson
