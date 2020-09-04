Military families left devastated by Queensland border closure

Military families are among the many impacted by the tough Queensland border restrictions.

Nine newsreader Davina Smith is a military wife separated from her husband, Mark, who is situated in Queensland.

She told Ray Hadley that she and her daughter haven’t seen Mark since mid-July.

“We’re not sure when we’re going to see him.

“I’m so angry that the Queensland government will allow exemptions to be made for football players and their families but not military families who are serving this country right now.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview