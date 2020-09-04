Military families left devastated by Queensland border closure
Military families are among the many impacted by the tough Queensland border restrictions.
Nine newsreader Davina Smith is a military wife separated from her husband, Mark, who is situated in Queensland.
She told Ray Hadley that she and her daughter haven’t seen Mark since mid-July.
“We’re not sure when we’re going to see him.
“I’m so angry that the Queensland government will allow exemptions to be made for football players and their families but not military families who are serving this country right now.”
Shout out to all the military families separated by states and now border lockdowns!!! This is our family for now – Mark in Qld and we’re in NSW. For the second time this year our little family is apart with no idea of when we’ll be together again. And it hurts! We’re no strangers to distance and separation – but this is unlike any deployment or work trip we’ve faced. Granted – we’re not in Victoria and facing the huge challenges they’re facing (our hearts go out to you all), but normal life as a military family is tough, life as an MWDU is tougher (Member With Dependent Unaccompanied) and now this? It’s another layer of the sacrifice we make. It might feel like you’re alone, but you’re not! You’re extraordinary!!!