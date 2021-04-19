Military expert reacts to Royal Commission and what’s needed

A military analyst says it’s critical the Royal Commission into veteran suicides looks at at the history and abuse of power within institutions.

Deborah Morris, a Griffith University PhD candidate who is an expert in the field of military analysis and veteran suicide, said it was a push in the right direction.

“There is still many considerations to work through until the Royal Commission is up and running,” she told Neil Breen.

“This isn’t really about solving a mental health issue, what we really need to be focussing on is the institutional arrangements for both military personnel and veterans.

“And what’s important to remember here is that military and veteran suicidality is not about returning from war, which we hear so often particularly in the media.

“Because what we do know is that many that have taken their own lives have not even deployed, the military suicidality is about the institution and a lot of the time about abuse of power within those institutions.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14