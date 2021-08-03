Mile-high antics complaint lands Australian Olympians in hot water

A number of Australian Olympians are in hot water after allegedly acting up on their flight home from Tokyo.

The Olyroos and the rugby sevens men’s team are at the centre of a written complaint from Japan Airlines, with players allegedly involved in hours of rowdy and drunken antics.

Passengers say the men were loud, obnoxious, and refusing to sit down when asked.

“You jam a bunch of footballers on a plane after keeping them cooped up for a while, they’ll let fly, and that’s what happened,” Neil Breen said.

Image: Getty