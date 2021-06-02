Messy rooms and the ‘permanent paparazzi’: Raising teenagers in an ‘intense’ world

Dr Ginni Mansberg has co-authored her new book The New Teen Age with leading psychologist Jo Lamble to help parents deal better with 21st century dilemmas.

She told Deborah Knight modern teenagers are dealing with more than just social media and the “permanent paparazzi” – they’re also under far more academic and career pressure.

“Every mistake that they do is catalogued and then shared, which is devastating for the kids.

“It’s a bit intense all round.”

From dealing with messy bedrooms to allowing teens to fail, Dr Mansberg offered advice for all manner of parenting dilemmas.

