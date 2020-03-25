Mental health issues on the rise as Australians self-isolate

As the coronavirus spreads and stricter self-isolation restrictions come into place, mental health resources are more important than ever.

Former Prime Minister and Chair of Beyond Blue Julia Gillard tells Ray Hadley she is concerned about the impact coronavirus is having on the mental health of Australian’s.

“We’re already seeing an increase in the number of people who are reaching out to us.

“In fact we’re seeing a greater spike already than we saw during the bushfires.”

Ms Gillard says Beyond Blue have a few simple messages for anyone struggling.

“This will end. As bad and as pressurised as it might feel for individuals now, it will come to an end. This is temporary.

“For people who are at home and who are absolutely climbing the walls, a key thing to remember is there is a purpose to this, staying home is about saving lives.

She says it is important to get regular sleep, eat healthy and exercise in whatever form you can.

It is important to stay in touch with the media, but also switch off.

Ms Gillard says “If you need help, reach out for it.”

