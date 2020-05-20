Mental health: ‘Bridge the gap’ between rural and urban societies

Hundreds of thousands of people have accessed mental health services in the last month as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

White Cloud Foundation was founded to improve access to treatment for people struggling with mental health.

Professor Adam Scott told Alan Jones they are working to make telehealth more accessible for people in regional areas.

“These specialty services are normally only found in metropolitan and major regions locations and it’s very difficult for rural areas, which have very small populations, to have the volume to be able to deliver those services.

“The stigma around depression is still massive.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Image: Getty