Men hit and killed during fight in the middle of NSW highway

Two men have been killed when they were struck by a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina overnight.

Police have been told the drivers of an SUV and a semi-trailer, carrying logs, were travelling south along the highway about 8pm when the drivers were involved in a minor altercation.

The drivers stopped about 5km south of Woodburn and got out of their vehicles.

Witnesses saw the men fighting in the northbound lane when they were allegedly struck by a B-double being driven by a 35-year-old man.

Both men died at the scene and the highway was closed for almost nine hours.

WOODBURN: The Pacific Hwy has re-opened around 5km south of Woodburn, after an earlier serious crash. Diversions have been lifted and there are no current delays. Crews are still on site so continue to drive with caution. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) May 11, 2020



Image: Getty