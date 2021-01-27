Memorial for couple killed in horror crash grows, missing dog located

A memorial is growing at the scene of the horror crash that killed a couple walking their dogs yesterday evening.

37-year-old Matty Field and 31-year-old Kate Leadbetter, who was six months pregnant, were killed by a Landcruiser, which rolled after colliding with a truck at the intersection of Vienna and Finucane Roads.

4BC’s Laura Anderson reported from the scene of the crash, telling Deborah Knight mementos were being left by members of the public.

“It’s incredible to see all of the people showing up to put flowers down, teddy bears…

“I spoke to a lady before who didn’t even know the couple but she was just so shocked to hear what happened.”

Concern was also held this morning for one of the couple’s two dogs, which had gone missing following the crash.

Frankie suffers from Addison’s disease, which requires medication.

Deborah Knight was happy to report Frankie has since been found alive deep in bushland following community search.

Redlands City Councillor Rowanne McKenzie told Scott Emerson a local set up a coordinated search for Frankie.

“We had our community out last night and into the early hours of this morning,” she said.

“She was found quite away from any roads, from the local park she was found, it was about 800 metres into the bush and creek.”

She said the community was angry, upset and devastated.

BREAKING: Frankie has been found alive! She was being walked by her owners when they were hit and killed in a stolen car crash at Alexandra Hills last night @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/WCpYSFsMmJ — Mackenzie Ravn (@mackenzieravn) January 27, 2021

In a press conference held by Queensland Police, Assistant Commissioner for the Brisbane region Brian Codd said additional charges may be considered as investigations continue.

As police piece together the events preceding and following the deaths of Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter, they are calling for anyone with information on or vision of the events to come forward.

“Even the smallest piece of information could be vital to us buillding the case.”

Mr Codd said early reports of the teen being on bail from up to 50 charges were incorrect but could not clarify details.

However, he assured “his history and any interactions he may have had with the justice system will be reviewed.”

Police are currently opposing granting bail.

Image: Reece D’Alessandro/Twitter