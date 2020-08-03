EXCLUSIVE | Melbourne Storm to announce Ricky Leutele signing imminently

Toronto Wolfpack Super League player and former Cronulla Sharks star Ricky Leutele is set to sign with the Melbourne Storm.

The Storm’s General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi told Mark Levy and Billy Slater there’s “just a few little things to finalise”, and the club expects to formally announce Leutele’s signing tomorrow.

“We’re very hopeful we can get that done overnight.

“He’ll be a welcome addition: we had one more spot in our 30, and we’ve basically been waiting to see what position will fill that in.

“With our outside backs we need a bit of strength … it was too good an opportunity to [not] take up.”

In other matters, with coach Craig Bellamy looking to retire at the end of next year, Billy asked Mr Ponissi what the club’s contingency plan is.

“There’s certainly, at this stage, been no plans to even think about a replacement.

“If we could squeeze another year out of him, it’d be fantastic.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: YouTube/Melbourne Storm Rugby League Club