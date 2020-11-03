4BC
Melbourne Cup: Finche owner holds out hope for his ‘awkward’ gelding

7 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
FincheMELBOURNE CUPNoel GreenhalghSir Dragonet
Noel Greenhalgh has two horses running in the 2020 Melbourne Cup, and he’s talked up their odds ahead of the race.

Sir Dragonet is one of the favourites following his Cox Plate victory, but Mr Greenhalgh told Peter Psaltis Finche won’t be going down without a fight.

“Finche and his racing action and his style look awkward at times … he’s almost like a giraffe going round the track at times.

“But I think drawing a good gate has been really, really good for this horse. It just gets him into a really nice position.”

Peter Psaltis
