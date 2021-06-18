4BC
Melbourne couple fined over alleged border breach

1 hour ago
Article image for Melbourne couple fined over alleged border breach

The Melbourne couple who fled Victoria’s lockdown and travelled to Queensland have each been fined.

The man and woman in their 40s tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on the Sunshine Coast earlier this month.

Police were able to interview them this morning, after they were released from hospital.

It’s alleged they lied on their border declaration form and have been fined $403.

Police will allege they travelled into Queensland on June 5, via Goondiwindi and deliberately provided false information to obtain a Queensland Border Declaration Pass ‘G’ pass.

 

Image: iStock

NewsQLD
