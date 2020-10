Afternoons with Deborah Knight listeners were treated to the on-air debut of three very cute new radio talents.

Deborah’s kids, Audrey, Elsa and Darcy were given their first ever grand tour of the 2GB building this morning, including the studio.

Nine-year-old Elsa is coming for her mum’s job, posing an intriguing question to listeners on the open line.

Click PLAY below to hear Audrey, Elsa and Darcy behind the microphone