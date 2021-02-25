Media bargaining code passes parliament

Australia’s media bargaining code has passed through Federal Parliament, in what has been described as a world first.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said there has been global interest in the stoush between social media giant Facebook and the Federal Government.

“A lot of them are interested in how we have done this, whether they choose to use exactly the same approach I don’t know,” he said.

“But I think it is clear a lot of other countries are definitely wrestling with the same problems we are, and I think they have all taken a lot of heart … that we have succeeded in bringing these global digital platforms to the bargaining table.”

Facebook deleted all Australian news content from its platform during negotiations but Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says a promised reversal should happen soon.

“I understand you will see some changes from tomorrow, that’s what Facebook has told us.”

