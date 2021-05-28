4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Media backtracks on Sharri Markson’s Wuhan lab leak story

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
Australia OvernightSharri MarksonWUHAN LAB LEAK
Article image for Media backtracks on Sharri Markson’s Wuhan lab leak story

Early reports and investigations into the origins of the coronavirus were met with immediate and baseless criticism by many parts of the media.

Sharri Markson is the Investigations Writer at The Australian newspaper and host of Sharri on Sky News Australia.

Major social media platforms attempted to discredit and shut down her extensive reporting of the evidence, until the US Presdient Joe Biden reversed his position on the lab leak theory.

She’s told Luke Grant about her original investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan and spoke about the attempts to censor and suppress the story by big tech companies and parts of the media.

Her book ‘What Really Happened in Wuhan’ is available to preorder ahead of its release later in the year.

Click play to listen to the interview.

Luke Grant
AustraliaNewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873