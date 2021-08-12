Mayor addresses ’embarrassing’ loss of social media page to hacker

A Queensland Mayor who fell prey to an ’embarrassing’ hacking incident is urging people to be vigilant of their cyber security to avoid a similar fate.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland lost his official Facebook page to hackers earlier this month and has been unable to regain control since.

Mr Ireland told Scott Emerson the page is now being used to post “Asian martial arts movies and also young Asian women, scantily clad”.

“It wasn’t particularly an image I want to portray on my Facebook page as Mayor.

“It is a bit embarrassing from the point of view of what’s been posted but I’m not embarrassed about how it’s happened.

“Ultimately these people are very, very good at what they do and it’s probably a good message for all of the community.”

A number of businesses in the Livingstone Shire community have reported experiencing similar incidents in the past, including one which didn’t regain control of their website until a year after.

“Change your password regularly on all your social media platforms; never, ever, ever put your banking details on social media in any shape, size or form, not that that’s happened to me, thankfully; and don’t give anyone your mobile phone details unless it’s an absolutely trusted source.

“That would be my key message.”

Image: Andy Ireland / Facebook