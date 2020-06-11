Matthew Murdoch Mills arrested in relation to fraud offences

Alleged conman Matthew Murdoch Mills has been arrested in relation to several fraud offences.

Lake Macquarie detectives arrested the 53-year-old at a Hunter Valley property about 8am this morning.

He has been taken to Cessnock Police Station where he is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

He allegedly promoted himself as a specialist doctor to establish credibility with victims.

Over the years, Ray Hadley has received multiple allegations against Murdoch Mills.

In 2010 Mills tried to take out an AVO against Ray, fraudulently claiming he harassed and intimidated him, but was found to have lied in court with no evidence to support his claims.

Mills was ordered to pay over $100,000 in legal costs. That money has never been paid.

