Matthew Hayden proud to line up alongside Ricky Ponting at Bushfire Cricket Bash

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Bushfire Cricket BashCricketMatthew Hayden

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden says he’s excited to take part in this Saturday’s Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The match, which precedes the Big Bash League final, will help raise funds for communities devastated by bushfires.

Two teams, captained by Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, will go head-to-head, with all proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden reveals he’ll be playing for Ricky Ponting’s team, and tells Mark Levy he’s especially proud to represent Australia at a time when our country needs it most.

“It’s been such a tough year, especially in regional Australia.

“For cricket communities to get together like we are, getting the band back together… it’s a dream come true for us.”

He also reveals exactly who he wants to play on his team on Saturday.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Matt Roberts

AustraliaCricketNewsSports
