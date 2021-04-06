Matt Canavan: Vaccine data hush suggests ‘something to hide’

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan is questioning the motivation behind states contending transparency of vaccine rollout data ahead of National Cabinet on Friday.

“Apparently the state governments have been arguing against having data released from the National Cabinet,” he said to Scott Emerson.

“That is not being provided to the media on a regular basis and I don’t think that’s right.

“It seems the states have something to hide. I don’t know why we put up with that.”

Mr Canavan said releasing the data would benefit the rollout.

“There doesn’t seem to be any excuse as to why that should not be made public.

“We have this disagreement at the moment about the number of vaccines being held back.

“It would be better if we have all the data out there and people can make their own judgement.”

