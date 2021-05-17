Matt Canavan explains controversial move to cross the floor of parliament

Senator Matt Canavan says he crossed the floor of the parliament to support Labor’s motion and condemn the India travel ban because he believes there’s an obligation to help Australians in distress.

He said he didn’t agree with the two-week pause on flights, and repatriation flights should have been doubled, despite many Australians supporting the ban.

“I said at the time, there’s no doubt that I think a majority of Australians supporting the government position of pausing the flights,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I had a particular view, I am happy to be criticised, for people to disagree with me.

“I do think fundamentally we should be helping out Australians in distress.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full segment

Image: iStock