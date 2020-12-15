4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matt Canavan doubles down on controversial solution to China dispute

6 hours ago
Luke Grant
Chinachina tradeMATT CANAVAN
Article image for Matt Canavan doubles down on controversial solution to China dispute

Senator Matt Canavan has doubled down on his push to sanction China over the escalating trade tensions.

Chinese state media is reporting Beijing has instructed power plants not to buy Australian coal.

It comes after Senator Canavan yesterday proposed levies on iron ore exports as a way to compensate for money lost through China-imposed trade tariffs.

“There’s only one language that bullies understand and that’s to stand up to them,” he told Luke Grant.

“It’s clear that China is trying to bully and threaten Australia to change our polices on things like not allowing a Chinese company Huawei to build our 5G network, policies like keeping foreign interference out of politics.

“There’s one product China hasn’t taken action on and that’s iron ore, because they need it, they need so much of our iron ore to power their steel mills.

“We’ve got a very strong position there, I think we should make it clear, every time China takes action like this we jack up the levy on iron ore.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED

Trade Minister defends Matt Canavan amid concerns he inflamed China trade tensions

Luke Grant
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873