Matt Canavan condemns compulsory COVID jab for workers

Senator Matt Canavan has condemned suggestions that businesses make the COVID-19 vaccine compulsory for all employees, saying “we should give peace a chance”.

“I don’t like the idea of giving bosses the right to dictate people’s medical choices,” said Mr Canavan.

“Every individual’s circumstances are different and I think we’re best to leave these decisions to the health authorities; not to individual companies or bosses.

“I think we should give peace a chance and let’s work through this voluntarily before we start flagging Draconian and compulsory obligations.”

Mr Canavan was concerned a measure such as this would be targeted largely at retail and hospitality workers, who are not able to work from home.

“They’re not highly paid and I don’t think they should be treated differently,” he said.

