Matt Canavan backs Palaszczuk’s border closures

10 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has thrown his support behind the Palaszczuk government’s closure of state borders to greater Sydney. 

“I think it’s right to be safe rather than sorry here,” he told Scott Emerson on air this morning.

“If we can avoid going into a circumstance where we’ve got to reintroduce restrictions on small businesses, we’re best to try.”

Mr Canavan said while he had sympathy for the New South Wales government, a ‘wait and see’ approach would be too risky for Queensland.

“It’s really hard to put the genie back in the bottle,” he said.

“We’ve got to respond and do what we did last time.”

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Scott Emerson
