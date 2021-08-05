‘Massive’ weekend ahead as clubs battle it out for top 8 spot

The clash between the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday will be a “huge game” for both clubs, Johnathan Thurston says.

The NRL legend said there was a “massive weekend” of rugby league ahead.

“We are at the pointy end of the season now,” he said on Wide World of Sports with Peter Psaltis.

“I think there’s four or 5 teams on 18 points now, vying for a top eight spot.

“Every match, here on in, you lose, it has the potential to miss out on the [top] eight.

“The stakes are high – how good is it.”

He said Sunday’s game between the Titans and Cowboys will be a “cracker”.

Press PLAY below to hear his preview of Round 21