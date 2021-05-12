Massive storm carves path of damage through Greater Brisbane region

Brisbane is waking to find widespread damage after a major storm tore through the region overnight.

Nine News reporter Reece D’Alessandro told Neil Breen among the damage, he discovered a 10 metre-tall palm tree uprooted in someone’s front yard.

“We’ve just come across a Mercedes Benz which hasn’t fared too well over the last 12 hours or so,” Reece said.

“A massive palm tree’s come crashing down straight across the windscreen.”

Remarkably, Rob Stork from Energex told Neil Breen power outages are limited to just 700 Sunshine Coast customers this morning.

The SES responded to 180 calls statewide, 50 in Brisbane and 110 on the Sunshine Coast.

The main issues were leaky rooves and fallen trees.

Image: Justin Noonan / Twitter