Massive explosion rocks Beirut, thousands injured

10 hours ago
National Nine News
LEBANON

Hundreds of people are feared dead and at least 3000 have been injured after a massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. 

The blast, believed to be started in a warehouse containing highly explosive materials, has left hospitals damaged and overwhelmed.

Lebanese authorities said at least 50 people had been killed and 2700 injured in the incident.

Image: Twitter/IanBremmer

National Nine News
NewsWorld
