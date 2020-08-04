Massive explosion rocks Beirut, thousands injured

Hundreds of people are feared dead and at least 3000 have been injured after a massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.

The blast, believed to be started in a warehouse containing highly explosive materials, has left hospitals damaged and overwhelmed.

Lebanese authorities said at least 50 people had been killed and 2700 injured in the incident.

My God. Lebanon economy collapsing and now this massive explosion. Beirut port (and a lot more, from the looks of it) utterly destroyed. Can’t imagine the human toll we are going to see. pic.twitter.com/vljWYftJWE — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 4, 2020

Image: Twitter/IanBremmer