Massive clean up underway after chicken guts spill onto highway

2 hours ago
Article image for Massive clean up underway after chicken guts spill onto highway

A massive clean-up has been happening on the Mt Lindesay Highway south of Brisbane after a semi-trailer lost it’s load of chicken guts.

RACQ has warned it is very messy and slippery, and urged drivers to take care.

It’s understood there was a crash between two trucks.

The highway is closed south-bound at Camp Cable Road at Jimboomba.

 

Image: RACQ

