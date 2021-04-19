Massive clean up underway after chicken guts spill onto highway

A massive clean-up has been happening on the Mt Lindesay Highway south of Brisbane after a semi-trailer lost it’s load of chicken guts.

RACQ has warned it is very messy and slippery, and urged drivers to take care.

It’s understood there was a crash between two trucks.

The highway is closed south-bound at Camp Cable Road at Jimboomba.

There’s an offal mess on the Mt Lindesay Highway south of Brisbane after a truck carrying chicken guts lost its load just after 1pm today. QFES are on scene cleaning up the mess and traffic control is in place. Please drive carefully, the road is slippery #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/Bg075yUaqh — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) April 19, 2021

Image: RACQ