Massive boost to online Boxing Day sales amid pandemic restrictions

The National Retail Association is predicting the highest Boxing Day spend in Australia’s retail history.

NRA CEO Dominique Lamb told Murray Wilton and Murray Olds Australians have so far spent $2.75 billion; a five percent increase on last year’s figures.

“It’s just incredible!

“But online during the Christmas period, Australians spent $5.2 billion.

“Which is about a 53 percent increase on last year’s figures.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty