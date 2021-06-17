4BC
Mass outage of Australian internet banking services

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Customers are reporting being unable to log in to the mobile apps and websites of several major Australian banks.

The affected internet banking services include those of Westpac, St George, ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank, as well as Australia Post and Allianz.

It’s also reported Virgin Australia is also experiencing issues.

CommBank and the ANZ tweeted it looked as though their services were returning to normal.

Tech expert Trevor Long said the cause is unknown.

“It’s quite a worrying one … never so many banks at one time which I think is causing a lot of concern,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s likely that one of the big content providers, they host all the websites, has gone down here in some way, whether that’s an attack, or a failure at their end, will take some time to work out.”


