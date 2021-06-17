Mass outage of Australian internet banking services

Customers are reporting being unable to log in to the mobile apps and websites of several major Australian banks.

The affected internet banking services include those of Westpac, St George, ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank, as well as Australia Post and Allianz.

It’s also reported Virgin Australia is also experiencing issues.

CommBank and the ANZ tweeted it looked as though their services were returning to normal.

Tech expert Trevor Long said the cause is unknown.

“It’s quite a worrying one … never so many banks at one time which I think is causing a lot of concern,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s likely that one of the big content providers, they host all the websites, has gone down here in some way, whether that’s an attack, or a failure at their end, will take some time to work out.”

UPDATE: 4.15PM We are starting to see services return to normal following a tech outage that had widespread impact across businesses. Thank you for your patience – we’re sorry to cause any inconvenience to your afternoon. — CommBank (@CommBank) June 17, 2021

Heads-Up customers: Most ANZ services look to be up and running but we’re continuing to monitor and investigate. We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused by the recent issues. We’ll let you know of any further updates here. From the ANZ Social Media Team. — ANZ Australia (@ANZ_AU) June 17, 2021



Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts on the major outage

Image: Getty