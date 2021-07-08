Maroons legend predicts highly anticipated debut for Game III

NRL legend and Queensland assistant coach Jonathan Thurston has all but confirmed Tom Flegler will make his debut for Queensland in State of Origin III next week.

It comes as the Maroons plans for the final game of the series were thrown into chaos after forward Jai Arrow received a two game suspension and $35,000 fine for his involvement in a breach of COVID protocols.

Thurston said while it hasn’t been rubber stamped, he predicts Flegler will step in.

“More than likely big Tommy will make his debut,” he said.

“It’s obviously a great opportunity for him, I’m sure it’s probably a childhood dream to represent the Maroons so he gets his opportunity.”

