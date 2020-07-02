Maroons legend backs call to host Origin away game in NZ

More famous State of Origin faces are throwing support behind a call to host the final game across the Tasman.

On Wednesday, NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy he supports the idea of hosting Game 3 in New Zealand if South Australia refuses to lift their restrictions in time.

Now former Maroons star Johnathan Thurston has echoed the sentiment, telling Mark Levy an NZ game would “no doubt” be a hit.

“That’s the beauty of State of Origin: we could take it anywhere and fans will love it.

“Hopefully by the time Origin comes around we can have a full stadium of fans at the ground, and New Zealand’s done a wonderful job at containing the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Commenting on the sorry state of the Brisbane Broncos, Mr Thurston said the team needs stronger leadership from more experienced players.

“The foot’s on the throat of the Broncos team at the moment and they’re just struggling to breathe.

“They’re very inexperienced.

“If I was the Broncos, I’d be throwing the kitchen sink at Cameron Smith to get him back.”