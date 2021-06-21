Maroons great backs young gun Reece Walsh

Maroons great Sam Thaiday says young gun Reece Walsh is already showing his true colours and doesn’t need to change anything ahead of Origin game two.

Walsh was a surprise inclusion in Sunday’s line-up, at just 18-years-old, he’s played only 7 NRL games.

“In his 7 games, he hasn’t just been a a good player, he has been pretty dominant in a few games he has played so far,” he told Scott Emerson.

“He is showing his true colours. He doesn’t need to change anything when it comes to State of Origin football, he just needs to continue what he’s been doing at a top level and bring that on Sunday night.

“Wally [Lewis] said at the end of the day it comes down to not his age, but if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”

Thaiday said they were absolutely the underdogs.

“If anything I think having the first game at Townsville put the pressure on us it almost would have been better to play it somewhere else.

“Suncorp Stadium has been the home of Queensland State of Origin for a long, long period of time … it’s a great chance for these guys to redeem themselves first and foremost but keep this series alive and create their own little bit of history.”

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images