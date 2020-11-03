Maroons captain reveals ‘advantage’ to players’ Grand Final absence

Queensland Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans says his squad are getting as much practice as possible ahead of Origin I.

None of the Queensland teams made the top eight, and only five members of the 27-man squad played in the NRL Grand Final, but Cherry-Evans told Peter Psaltis there’s a silver lining.

“We had a few teams not make finals, and players coming from those sides.

“We took advantage of that week last week to really get in some solid training.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Queensland Rugby League