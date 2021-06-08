4BC
Maroons assistant coach gives an update on Dane Gagai ahead of Origin opener

3 hours ago
wide world of sports
Dane GagaiQueensland Maroons assistant coach Neil HenryState of Origin
Article image for Maroons assistant coach gives an update on Dane Gagai ahead of Origin opener

Maroons assistant coach Neil Henry says it’s time for the team to perform ahead of the history-making State of Origin series opener in Townsville tomorrow night.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports the conditions were great for playing footy, but he predicted the new rules would play a part.

“The game is going to be quick, they always are, there’s never much in it, we just have to make sure we are hanging in and can get the job done.”

Giving an update on star Dane Gagai, who missed training sessions due to a nasty bout of tonsillitis, he said he was ready and recovered.

“He missed a couple of sessions with tonsillitis, it really flared up and apparently it’s happened before he had to be on anti-biotics though a drip for a couple of days.

“He missed out a bit, but look he hasn’t lost any weight and he’s jumped back into camp and trained the full session today and had good speed.

“You know what he’s like he loves Origin and he grows another leg there so he is really keen to rip in he’s fine

Press PLAY below to hear his round-up ahead of the Origin opener

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

