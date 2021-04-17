Mark Riddell believes Sharks were ‘stalling’ over John Morris coaching saga

Former NRL star Mark Riddell has taken aim at the Sharks treatment of former coach John Morris.

Cronulla announced earlier this week Morris’ tenure as head coach had come to an end, effective immediately, despite being contracted for the remainder of the season.

Morris had a win record of 47 percent in just over two seasons as coach, but the club chose to sign Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon on a three-year deal beginning from 2022.

The Continuous Call Team member – who’s a close mate of Morris – believes it was a tough decision from the club to go in a different direction.

“They were literally just stalling to make sure they had Fitzy’s (Fitzgibbon) signature,” Morris said.

“Good luck to Fitzy, I wish him well, but I just think what Johnny’s gone through over the last couple of years in terms of not having the whole salary cap to spend.

“I think they had to play $350,000 to $400,000 under the salary cap.

“He’s had no room to move with that salary cap in terms of bringing in players that he wanted over the last couple of years.

“He’s also had to deal with players that have signed and probably haven’t lived up to their price tag.”

Josh Hannay has taken over as the club’s interim coach.

Image: Matt King/Getty Images