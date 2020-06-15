Mark Levy’s advice from one Drive broadcaster to another

Mark Levy has welcomed renowned news and sports broadcaster Jim Wilson to the 2GB radio family.

Jim is set to take the reigns of the coveted 2GB drive slot after Ben Fordham moved into the Breakfast chair following radio great Alan Jones’ retirement.

“We’ve known each other for many, many years and when the bosses told me you were going to be taking over Drive I said, ‘geez you’ve picked a good bloke!’ said Levy.

Jim told Mark he’s feeling “proud and privileged” to be joining a fantastic team and is looking forward to connecting with Australians.

“I’ll be listening to everyone, I want everyone to have a say, I want everyone to be heard… I want to hear all their stories.

“It’s really important because that’s what makes our city, our country, fantastic and great.”

Jim said he doesn’t mind asking the hard questions but stressed “the main thing that I’ll be bringing to the table is fairness… that’s paramount to me with anything that we do on-air”.

Levy left the new Drive host with one piece of valuable advice, and that was to watch out for the dad-jokes.

“I do have one warning for you though Jimmy and that is the executive producer you’ll be working with, Paul Christenson, who is of course Alan’s EP for 29 years.

“Paul’s been giving me a daily joke to share with our listeners… so you’ll look forward to a few little offerings along the way as well Jimmy!”