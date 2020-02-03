Mark Levy slams Novak Djokovic’s ‘disgraceful’ behaviour

Mark Levy says Novak Djokovic should be punished for his behaviour during the Australian Open final.

The defending champion beat Dominic Thiem in five sets of the Australian Open men’s singles final.

Djokovic is expected to be fined heavily for tapping the chair umpire’s foot during the second set of the decider after the official handed Djokovic back-to-back time violations that led to a break of serve.

The Serbian says he is not proud of his actions and has since apologised.

But Mark says he needs to be held accountable for his behaviour.

“There is simply no excuse for what I saw last night.

“The message he sent to kids watching last night was disgraceful.

“Novak Djokovic should be punished.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Nine tennis commentator Sam Groth tells Mark all players know how they are meant to interact with officials.

“I think the way he addressed that situation… the umpire was just enforcing the rule.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Chaz Niell