Mark Levy slams Labor Party’s ‘offensive’ social media stunt

The Australian Labor Party have been criticised for using riots in the US to condemn Primer Minister Scott Morrison online.

The tweet depicts President Donald Trump and Mr Morrison standing for a photo opportunity, and is captioned “It’s the company you keep”.

It's the company you keep. pic.twitter.com/nAOaNWnMSF — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) January 6, 2021

Mark Levy called on Labor leader Anthony Albanese to remove the “offensive” post.

“One political leader with another … are they serious, the ALP?

“Whoever’s responsible for this should hang their head in shame.”

Anthony Albanese later addressed the tweet on Afternoons, speaking to Joe Hildebrand.

“I am responsible for my own tweets, Joe.

“I have been critical in the past of Scott Morrison attending what effectively was a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Ohio.

“Of course, it’s always appropriate for any Australian prime minister to meet with the president of the United States.”

