Mark Levy pays tribute to ‘legendary’ Kobe Bryant

Mark Levy has paid tribute to basketballer Kobe Bryant following his untimely death.

41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketballers ever to play the game, he claimed five championships with the LA Lakers, was an 18-time All Star and two-time finals MVP, and won two Olympic gold medals.

Mark Levy says there’s no better description of a sporting legend.

“I sometimes feel we overuse the word legend in sport, but when you think about the long list of achievements both on and off the court, there’s no other way to describe the late Kobe Bryant.”

