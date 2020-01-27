4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mark Levy pays tribute to ‘legendary’ Kobe Bryant

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Kobe Bryant

Mark Levy has paid tribute to basketballer Kobe Bryant following his untimely death.

41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketballers ever to play the game, he claimed five championships with the LA Lakers, was an 18-time All Star and two-time finals MVP, and won two Olympic gold medals.

Mark Levy says there’s no better description of a sporting legend.

“I sometimes feel we overuse the word legend in sport, but when you think about the long list of achievements both on and off the court, there’s no other way to describe the late Kobe Bryant.”

Click PLAY below to hear the tribute in full

 

RELATED

Kobe Bryant among nine killed in helicopter crash in Los Angeles

 

Mark Levy
BasketballNewsSportsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.