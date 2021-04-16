Mark Levy livid as Brisbane quarantine cheat dodges harsh sentencing

One of three women who sparked an outbreak in south-east Queensland last year after falsifying her border pass when returning from Melbourne, has received a community service sentence.

Olivia Muranga has been sentenced to 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a downgraded charge.

She was initially charged with fraud and providing false and misleading documents, but the prosecution dismissed the charges in the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

Ms Muranga’s lawyer argued her mental health had suffered amid public outrage on social media.

“Of course there was public vitriol! People were expressing how angry they were,” said Mark Levy.

“I want to make this very clear, people who suffer from mental health issues, that’s very, very important, but I’m sorry, but you can’t walk into the court and make that some sort of defence.”

