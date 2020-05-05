Mark Latham weighs in on National Party war of words

The National Party is in damage control after a series of fiery text messages from NSW leader John Barilaro to federal leader Michael McCormack were leaked.

Last night, John Barilaro texted his national counterpart accusing him of not supporting Mr Barilaro’s bid for the Coalition nomination in the seat of Eden-Monaro.

Mr McCormack responded by stating he doesn’t intervene in local branch matters.

Liberal candidate and NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance will instead represent the Coalition in the by-election.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has weighed in on the Coalition cat-fight, describing the barrage of explosive messages as a ’10 out of 10 on the Richter scale’.

“I think it is [Michael McCormack’s] job to take representations from Barilaro,” he told Ben Fordham.

“McCormack had a chance to bring in a very talented National Party person.

“Andrew Constance may well win the seat anyway, but this war within the National Party is sure not going to go away.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sky News