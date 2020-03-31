4BC
Mark Latham slams ‘premature’ closure of golf courses

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham

Mark Latham has labelled Golf Australia’s decision to close golf courses immediately and indefinitely “a bit premature”.

“I think it’s an overreaction,” he tells Ben Fordham.

“Ban the competitions, groups of four and the like, but… I just think for older people it’s drying up an important exercise and recreation source that they find useful in terms of their mental health.”

Mr Latham also took aim at the government’s management of the coronavirus crisis, blaming “piecemeal” decision-making for public confusion.

“I think the federal government are a week or two behind the curve in the lockdown.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

