Mark Latham hails Alan Jones’ ‘phenomenal’ charity work

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has paid tribute to broadcasting great Alan Jones, commending his ‘behind the scenes’ work.

“His work to help people in need, to help charities, to help good causes has been phenomenal over the years,” Mr Latham told Ben Fordham.

“He’s truly a great person.”

Ben will replace Alan in the breakfast timeslot when Alan retires from radio at the end of the month.

He told Mr Latham his future as breakfast presenter is both “exciting” and “daunting”.

Mr Latham responded that while Alan is “irreplaceable”, Ben should be confident in his abilities.

“You’re an achiever in your own right… I’ve got every confidence in you.

“You shouldn’t be bashful about it – you’ve done great.”

