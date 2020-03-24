Mark Latham calls for nationwide lockdown

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham says a lockdown is the only way to contain coronavirus, questioning the Prime Ministers response.

The Prime Minister has announced new measures to contain COVID-19, shutting down non-essential venues but keeping hairdressers and schools open.

Mr Latham tells Alan Jones the new measures aren’t comprehensive enough.

“If you’re going to contain the virus you’ve got to lock down completely.

“The problem we’ve got at the moment is the country is half locked down so we’ve lost all the economic activity from that but we’re also half-open so we’re not containing the virus properly and you get disasters like the Ruby Princess and it becomes a shemozzle.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer