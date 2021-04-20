4BC
Marie Kondo protégé reveals how to maintain life’s chaos

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Marie Kondo
Article image for Marie Kondo protégé reveals how to maintain life’s chaos

A decluttering consultant has given Deborah Knight some tips to declutter her home. 

Gemma Quinn is Australia’s first certified Marie Kondo consultant, teaching the KonMari method to letting go of items.

Marie Kondo’s unique style of organisation blasted to popularity when she starred in the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

“The method gives you enough leeway and encourages enjoying the best things in life,” she said.

“The two most important things for me is understanding your ideal life, what really makes you happy, and the second one is being honest with yourself when you have an item and say ‘does this spark joy?”

And for family members with hoarding tendencies, like Deborah’s husband, Ms Quinn said inspiration will come.

“Go through your own journey and what they’ll see is your own joy,” she said.

“They start to ask questions … they gradually get on board.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
News
