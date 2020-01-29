Margaret Court’s own family have their say about on-court protest

After an on-court protest at the Australian Open called for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed, the tennis great’s family has weighed in.

Former players John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova were criticised by Tennis Australia after they unveiled a banner at Margaret Court Arena that read ‘Evonne Goolagong Arena’.

77-year-old Court has previously come under fire for her comments against same-sex marriage and transgender people.

Margaret Court’s nephew Phil Shanahan has lept to her defence, telling Ben Fordham his aunty is “disappointed” at the protest.

“There’s still a minority that really want to drive her into the soil and finish her off.

“I’m just not shocked that they did it.”

He says people may criticise her but she’s an incredibly generous person who dedicates herself to charity work.

“There’s life after tennis and Margaret’s really shown that she’s putting back into the community and our family love her dearly.”

